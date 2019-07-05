MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One person is shot and at least one person is in police custody following a dramatic situation that unfolded in West Mobile early Friday morning.
We're told it all started about 4 a.m. with a fight in the parking lot at a nightclub on Azalea Road, near Airport Boulevard. Police tell FOX10 News one person chased another in a car and shot into the car.
A victim was hit by gunfire in the leg.
Police say the victim's car crashed at Berwyn Drive near McGregor Avenue, off Airport Boulevard.
A police officer was in the area and heard the gunshots and was able to respond quickly, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening injuries, police said.
A pursuit ensued with police chasing the car of the shooter, MPD says. That pursuit ended at Interstate 65 and Government Boulevard.
At least one person has been detained by police.
