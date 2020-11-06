MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE The missing 16 year-old Tytianna Gordon has been located
ORGINAL STORY:
The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 16-year-old- Tytianna Gordan.
Officials say Gordan left her residence on Friday, October 9 and has not been seen since. She was wearing blue jean pants and a brown shirt.
She has no known medical conditions.
