MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department holds vehicle auctions at its impound yard at 1251B Virginia St. every second Tuesday of the month. Here is the information you need to know for the upcoming auction on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Bidders are strongly encouraged to register in advance by coming to 1251 Virginia St. Lot B. Early registration is one week from the auction date, and begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A state driver's license is required. State identification cards will not be accepted. All bidders must be at least 18 years of age.
Registration the day of the auction starts at 8 a.m. The vehicles may be previewed at 8:30 a.m. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. Cash and credit cards are the only acceptable forms of payment.
Download this document to see a list of vehicles to be auctioned.
Information is online and also available by calling 251-208-2587.
