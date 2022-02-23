MPD: Homeless Man on a Crime Spree

M-P-D says a homeless man is responsible for a string of armed robberies-using a knife to threaten his victims. Investigators want him stopped before someone gets hurt.
This is 56 year old Algee Williams. According to police, Williams held up a Springhill Avenue convenience store earlier this month. He flashed a knife threatening to cut the clerk, unless she gave him a carton of cigarettes. She did, and he jumped into a car driven by someone else to leave the scene. Williams already has three outstanding warrants for First Degree Robbery.
Algee Williams is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 181 pounds. Police tell us he is homeless, but has been known to stay at various hotels along the I-65 Service Road, as well in Tillman's Corner. They do consider him armed and dangerous.
If you have seen Algee Williams, or know where he is-don't approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.