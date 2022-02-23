MPD: Homeless Man on a Crime Spree

M-P-D says a homeless man is responsible for a string of armed robberies-using a knife to threaten his victims. Investigators want him stopped before someone gets hurt.

This is 56 year old Algee Williams. According to police, Williams held up a Springhill Avenue convenience store earlier this month. He flashed a knife threatening to cut the clerk, unless she gave him a carton of cigarettes. She did, and he jumped into a car driven by someone else to leave the scene. Williams already has three outstanding warrants for First Degree Robbery.

Algee Williams is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 181 pounds. Police tell us he is homeless, but has been known to stay at various hotels along the I-65 Service Road, as well in Tillman's Corner. They do consider him armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Algee Williams, or know where he is-don't approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.