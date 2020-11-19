MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were arrested and charged with burglary 3rd and possession of burglar tools after police say a homeowner saw the duo in his backyard, held one of the suspects at gunpoint and contacted authorities.
According to police the incident happened Wednesday, November 18 at approximately 10:05 a.m. on the 2900 block of Riverside Drive.
The victim told officers that he saw two suspects in the backyard of his residence and that the suspects had been in his shed. He also told officers that he found the lock cut.
Police say the victim called police while holding one of the suspects at gunpoint.
Officers located the second suspect and the burglary tools. Jack Turk, 51, and Archie Moore, 38, were arrested.
This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
One Struck
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at approximately 10 a.m., the male victim stated that he was crossing the street in the area of Church Street at Joachim Street when he was struck by a pickup truck that was turning the corner. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Burglary 2nd
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at approximately 10:52 p.m., police responded to Baymont By Wyndham, 930 West I65 Service Road South, in reference to a burglary complaint. The victim stated three unknown males unlawfully entered his room while he was not there. They forced the other occupant of the room to sit on the bed while they stole his property.
