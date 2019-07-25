Pack your favorite chair or blanket, and bring the entire family to “Movie in the Park” this Friday, July 26 at Medal of Honor Park located at 1711 Hillcrest Road.
The Mobile Police Department is showing “Ralph Breaks the Internet."
Officials are asking that movie goers arrive at 6:30 p.m. The say the movie begins at dusk. Free admission and snacks will be provided.
