MPD: Hotel Robbery Suspect Wanted

Mobile Police need your help finding a guy they say helped rob a man at gunpoint inside a hotel room.

This is 20 year old Jaharvey Michael Chapman-Reese. According to investigators, Chapman-Reese, and an unknown man and woman went to a hotel on the West I-65 Service Road, last month. They say Chapman-Reese knew the guy in a room there. He knocked on the door, and when the guy answered, he was confronted by the unidentified man, holding a gun, demanding money. Once they got the cash, all three got away.

Police say Chapman-Reese is charged with First Degree Robbery and Burglary. They also want him to identify his companions.

Chapman-Reese is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. If you have seen him, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make that call.