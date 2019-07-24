Mobile Police need your help trying to find a guy-they say-carved up the face of an acquaintance-with a 10 inch long Bowie Knife. He's on the run, right now.
This is 29 year old Justin Dunn. This past Saturday, according to investigators, Dunn was visiting the victim at a house in Semmes. The two began arguing about something, then things got violent. Police say Dunn grabbed the knife from his car, and started slashing and stabbing the victim.
The victim survived, but Mobile Police worry that if Dunn would do that to a friend, what would he do in a "road rage" incident, for example, involving someone he didn't know? That's why they want him behind bars.
Justin Dunn is 29 years old. He's 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. he's wanted for 2nd degree Assault. If you see Dunn, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember when you cal with your information about Dunn, you don't have to leave your name.
