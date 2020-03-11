Mobile Police need your help to bring a guy in who's accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.
Kyle Bell is wanted for First Degree Robbery. last month, according to investigators, Bell rolled up to a house on Emogene Street just as the victim got home from the store. The victim claims Bell got out of the car, pulled a gun, then robbed him. Bell got back in the car, and drove off. He hasn't been seen since.
Kyle Bell is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 275 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, or you have seen him, contact the FOX10 Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
