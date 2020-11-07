MOBILE Ala, (WALA) In a statement the Mobile Police Department is opening a murder investigation into a death that happened Friday night.
The statement reads as follows:
"On Friday, November 6, 2020 at approximately 2:43 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Downtowner Boulevard in reference to one down inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who was deceased. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the deceased was murdered.
The male victim was identified as 22-year-old Vincent Wilson.
Wilson was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
This is an active homicide investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.