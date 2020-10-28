MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at approximately 2:28 p.m., police responded to I-10 at Rangeline Road in reference to a traffic accident involving four vehicles.
According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Jeep Liberty was attempting to enter onto I-10 eastbound from Rangeline Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into traffic.
They say the Jeep, which was occupied by the deceased, identified as 74-year-old Ronald McHaney and his wife, was struck by two other vehicles that were traveling eastbound I-10.
The Jeep was struck by a 2020 Ford F-450, a wrecker truck, that was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger. Both were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the Jeep was then struck by a 2003 Toyota Tundra that was occupied by a male driver. He was not injured.
The driver of the Jeep died as a result of his injuries.
The passenger of the Jeep was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
