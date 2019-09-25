MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department identified the officer injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night.
Police said Officer Daniel Marlin broke his leg in the wreck on Dauphin Island Parkway at Willowdale Street.
Witnesses said a woman was driving the other vehicle and also appeared injured. Details about her condition have not been released.
MPD said Officer Marlin joined the department in January 2016. He was named Officer of the Month in August 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.