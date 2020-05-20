MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Departments says it needs the public's help locating the suspect investigators say was involved in the case of a robbery and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say the suspect is 32-year-old Kendall Spencer.
Spencer was last seen driving a 2003 gray Toyota Camry with damage to the rear driver side fender, police say.
If anyone knows the location of Spencer, they are asked to call police at 251-208-7211. Callers do not have to give a name.
The incident happened Monday about noon. Police responded to the area of Springhill Avenue and Winfield Drive after receiving a report of a traffic crash involving someone leaving the scene.
The victim told police he was involved in a traffic crash and the driver from the other vehicle exited his vehicle, pulled a gun, struck him multiple times and stole his property. The robber then fled the scene.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries.
