MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were on the scene of a shooting at Cottage Hill Place apartments.
They say officers responded to Providence Hospital in reference to a male victim arriving suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to authorities, the victim died as a result of his injuries. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Dexter McGrew.
MPD says the shooting happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. They say officers detained individuals believed to have been involved. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.