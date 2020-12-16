MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have identified a suspect from a late-morning shooting on Monday, December 14.
The shooting took place near Holloway Elementary School at approximately 10:26 a.m.
Officers responded to Lil Al's Tires located at 626 Stanton Road in reference to one shot. They said the victim was a 23-year-old male.
The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Albert Holcombe. Holcombe was arrested today and charged with assault second degree.
