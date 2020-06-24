MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department will increase its curfew enforcement efforts beginning Friday, June 26, 2020 until the end of summer for minors hanging out in the Downtown Entertainment District during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Police say no warnings will be issued but immediate action will be taken. They say this means parents could face a fine of $100 for the first violation and up to $500 for the second violation.
A minor is a person 17 or younger.
According to the City of Mobile Ordinance Sec. 39-262, a "minor commits an offense if he or she is in or remains in a public place during curfew hours. A parent or guardian or a minor commits an offense if he or she intentionally, recklessly, knowingly, or negligently permits, or by insufficient control allows the minor to remain in a public place during curfew hours."
The purpose of enforcing this curfew is to prevent juvenile-related crime and violence. There is less chance to commit crime or become a victim of crime if minors are home during the nighttime hours.
