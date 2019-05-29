MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police say an infant boy was left inside a parked vehicle overnight during the weekend.
Police say that on Sunday at approximately 9 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Bloodgood Street in reference to a 4-month-old infant being left inside of a vehicle overnight.
Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. According to police, it was discovered that the child was supposed to be in the care of his father from the night before. The child was believed to have been in the vehicle for approximately 12 hours, police say.
The child was transported to a local hospital to be checked out. DHR was contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
