UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue tells FOX10 News that at about 12:29 a.m. Friday MFRD responded to the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Hillcrest Road for an approximately 20-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The patient was treated and transported in critical condition to a local hospital, according to MFRD.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was another busy night for police in Mobile.
In the early hours of Friday morning, police were investigating two scenes on Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile.
Officers were scene responding to Hillcrest Road at Cottage Hill.
We are looking into reports that one person may have been shot around 12:30 a.m.
When FOX10 News crews arrived, they saw a number of officers surrounding a car. There's no word yet on what they found, and we are still trying to confirm those reports with police.
Then the other scene at Demetropolis Road and Cottage Hill Road a short time later, where we saw a number of police cars.
Officers were searching the area with flashlights.
Again, we are reaching out to police for more information, and we'll update you as soon as we learn more.
