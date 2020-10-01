MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man received injuries that are not believed to be life threatening when he was shot Thursday on Summerville Street, according to Mobile police.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating the midday shooting that took place in the 600 block of Summerville Street.
FOX10 News is working to obtain additional information.
