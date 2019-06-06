MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after one person was reported shot on Spring Grove in West Mobile Thursday morning.
Police released the following statement:
On Thursday, June 06, 2019 at approximately 5:55 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Spring Grove West in reference a male victim found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
