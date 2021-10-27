MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police are working another bold ATM theft after someone ripped open a machine in the middle of the night and made off with a boatload of money.

This follows two similar crimes in Mobile earlier this year. Police aren’t saying whether the heists may be connected but these crimes are very similar.

It's another unauthorized withdrawal from a Port City ATM. This now empty machine at the Bryant Bank on Airport Boulevard is the latest crime scene, targeted early Tuesday morning.

The bandits used a vehicle and a chain to snatch the panels off, their tire tracks still in the mud. You can see all the damage to the ATM. The doors still laying on the ground.

In all three cases, the bandits used a vehicle and a chain to rip the ATMs open, then helped themselves to the cash inside.

Back in July, surveillance video captured a similar crime at a credit union on Airport Boulevard. It took the crooks three tries to snatch open an ATM. After a crowbar didn't work, they hooked a chain to a stolen truck to pull the cash machine completely off the ground. Moments later, they abandoned the truck and the ATM.

The other ATM heist happened about a month ago at a bank on Government with the same M-O in that one.