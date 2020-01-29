MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 20-year-old man was gunned down on Wednesday in Toulminville.
Investigators said Zackory Cortez Mose was found dead on Schwarz Street at Hathcox Street around noon.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody. No other details have been released.
