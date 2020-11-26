MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating what it says is the 41st homicide in the city this year.
Police say that on Wednesday at about 7:49 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Railroad Street in response to the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found Evangelo Johnson, 51, to be unresponsive.
Johnson was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
Police say 46-year-old Maurice Morrissette was arrested and charged with Johnson's murder.
