MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police officers are on the scene of a reported robbery at a PNC bank branch early Friday afternoon.
This is happening at Cottage Hill Road and Schillinger Road in West Mobile.
A short time later, a heavy police presence also was reported at a BBCA Compass Bank at Airport and Bel-Air.
FOX10 News dispatched crews to both scenes and is working to gain more information.
