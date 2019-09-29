MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a homicide after a man was gunned down Sunday morning.
Officers were called to Charmaine Circle East off of Dauphin Island Parkway ar 9:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a male dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released. MPD detectives have not said if they have identified the suspect in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.