MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a shooting they believe happened on Raven Drive.
According to Public Information Officer Ryan Blakely, a female showed up at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
They believe the shooting occurred at 1709 Raven Drive. The condition of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.