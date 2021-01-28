MPD investigating a shooting on Titmouse Drive at Hurtel Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Jan 28, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting on Titmouse Drive at Hurtel. This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shooting Titmouse Police Hurtel Mobile Drive Ala. Locations Alabama Mobile County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan killed in workplace accident in Mobile15-year-old Louisiana girl stabbed to death in apparent fight with 4 other girls in grocery store, police sayMan shot dead by Mobile police officer Tuesday night in Tillman's Corner, MPD chief says man was armed with a knifeCAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on side of roadUSA college student is solving decades old cold casesDemocrats working on legislation to provide $3,000 payments per child amid pandemicBay Minette man killed in Crossroads community shootingEvergreen police investigate complaint of shots fired at truckerMobile Police release name of man shot and killed by officer in Tillman's Corner Tuesday nightPrichard police identify woman killed in Friday night shooting Videos Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today! Coronavirus Daily Newsletter The latest COVID-19 headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Daily News Update Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Stormtracker Daily Weather Would you like to receive the daily weather Outlook? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.