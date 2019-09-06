Officials are on the scene of a stabbing on Dog River Road North.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse, a 45-year-old male suffered multiple stab wounds.
Millhouse said the victim is currently being transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
