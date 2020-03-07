MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a stabbing on McVay Drive West Saturday night.
According to officials, a 38-year-old male suffered a stab wound to his upper extremities.
They say he was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
