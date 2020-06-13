MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating after they say three people were shot Saturday night.
According to Corporal Ryan Blakely, all three victims were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
The shooting is reported to be in the area of a block party in the Maysville community.
This is a developing story.
