MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, January 15 at approximately 3:25 p.m., Mobile Police say an adult male entered the Government Street location of a branch of Navigator Credit Union and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
They say after receiving a minimum amount of money, the suspect fled the location on foot.
The suspect is described as being a heavy-set adult male roughly 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has short brown hair and is clean shaven. He was wearing dark colored sweatshirt and sweatpants with a white shirt underneath. He was wearing black, red and white sneakers.
This is an ongoing investigation.
