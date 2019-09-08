MPD investigating early morning homicide

Mobile police are investigating after an early morning homicide.
At approximately 2:44 a.m. police responded to the 3700 block of Alta Vista Drive West in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in the front seat of his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon White.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation
