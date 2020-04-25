MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 1800 block of Strange Street Friday evening.
According to officials with MPD at 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of one person down inside a vacant residence on Strange Street. When officers arrived they found one male victim who was identified as 41 year-old Michael Gibby. Mr. Gibby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into this incident is on-going.
