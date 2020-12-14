MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a late-morning shooting which occurred near a local elementary school.
They say at approximately 10:26 a.m., officers responded to Lil Al's Tires located at 626 Stanton Road in reference to one shot. The business is located near Holloway Elementary School.
According to officials, the male victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries prior to police arrival.
The investigation is ongoing.
