Police are investigating a shooting at Berkshire Arms Apartments located at 4021 Seabreeze Road.
According to Public Information Officer LaDerrick Dubose, officers responded to the call of one shot.
They say a male victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital before their arrival.
The investigation is ongoing.
