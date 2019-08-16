Authorities say they are aware of social media threats towards local Walmart stores and they are investigating.
Read MPD's press release in full below:
"MPD is aware of the threats that have been made via social media toward local Walmart stores. We are in the process of investigating the point of origin of those threats, and at the same time working with Walmart security to monitor the situation. This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to keep the public abreast of findings."
FOX10 News will continue to follow this developing story.
