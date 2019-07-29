MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police continuing to investigate two separate high-speed police chases that happened just a day apart.
MPD said the first chase started after a carjacking at Trimmer Park west of Dauphin Island Parkway Sunday morning just before 7 A.M.
The victim told police she met two people at the park before one of the guys choked her until she passed out. Police said the car was spotted later and that is when the chase began.
It ended on the front porch of a home in the 300 block of Stocking Street. The porch now piles of wood.
The suspects in car tried to run for it.
18-year-old Daniel Niles was arrested and taken to Metro Jail and a 15-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center.
Another high-speed police chase Monday afternoon went for about 9 miles.
It ended at a Shell Gas station at the corner of Hillcrest and Three Notch Road.
Police said that chase reached speeds of about 85 miles an hour. In this case, three people were taken into custody.
