Mobile Police need the public's help to locate missing person 30-year-old Charles Browning III. Browning was last seen Sept. 27, 2019 in the Tillman's corner area wearing khaki shorts, maroon shirt, blue Salt Life cap, and brown flip flops. He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weigh 215 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
