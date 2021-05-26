MPD: "JB" BROWN WANTED FOR STABBING; NOT REGISTERING AS SEX OFFENDER

Mobile Police looking for a guy who calls himself "JB"-and not just because they say he stabbed a guy in the gut.

According to investigators, last month, Jerry "JB" Brown saw someone he knew on Alba Street in South Mobile. But they say his greeting was far less than friendly. First he started yelling at the guy-whom he knows-then pulled a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, according to police. The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening. Brown was no where to be found.

Jerry "JB" Brown is 57 years old. He's 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. According to investigators, Brown drives a black Chevy, or G-M-C SUV.

But M-P-D also says Brown is a convicted sex offender, and is wanted for not registering with them. He has no known address, so there's an even greater urgency to get him off the streets.

If you have seen Jerry "JB" Brown, or know where he is, call the Fox10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251 208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.