MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a suspect's sister told officers that a message from "Jesus and the spirit" led to a stabbing earlier this week.
Police say the stabbing took place on Tuesday, July 21, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the 6400 block of Belwood Drive West.
Upon arrival, they say officers contacted the subject’s sister and she stated that the subject, identified as 23-year-old Wesley Bodan, advised her to call the paramedics because Jesus and the spirit told him to stab the victim. Police confirmed that the victim was stabbed with a pitchfork.
The victim was flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival and was later taken into custody.
Bodan faces first-degree assault charges.
