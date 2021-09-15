MPD: Jilted Man Shoots Romantic Rival

One man's rage over losing his girl to another guy, boils over into gunfire. That's according to police. Now, he's the newest featured suspect of FOX10 News Fugitive Files.

Investigators tell FOX10 News, 38 year old Brian Jackson -angry about his girlfriend choosing someone else over him- drove to the other guy's house earlier this month, and shot him in the leg, after spraying his house and car with bullets. When the victim drove himself to a second location, looking for help, Jackson was right behind him. According to police, Jackson waited for the victim to get out of his car, then opened fire again. He didn't hit the victim, this time, but did shoot up another house, and two cars. The victim is recovering, but Jackson has disappeared.

Brian Jackson is described as 6 foot-1, weighing 216 pounds. He may, or may not still be wearing his hair in "dreads", like you see here in an earlier mug shot. Jackson is wanted for two counts of assault, as well as shooting into an occupied house and car. If you have seen Brian Jackson, or know where he is, MPD warn not to approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call-you don't have to leave your name.