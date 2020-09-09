MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
One Shot
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at approximately 6:37 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to a male juvenile who was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Upon the initial interview, the victim stated that someone shot him while he was walking down Broad Street. Officers spoke with the nurse and she explained the bullet trajectory and this was consistent with a self-inflicted wound. Upon the second interview, the victim admitted that he accidentally shot himself.
Assault 2nd, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at approximately 9:21 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. The victim was located and stated that he and two of his friends were on I-65 southbound when a SUV began to shoot at them from behind, striking him multiple times. The vehicle that they were riding in was disabled due to the rounds to the engine block. The victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
