MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit is kicking off a holiday safe driving campaign. An enforcement operation is set for Tuesday, November 24.
Police say part of the enforcement will focus on any vehicle that the driver has not obtained a license plate for within the acceptable time frame after acquiring the vehicle.
They say if officers spot a paper dealer tag displayed on a vehicle or no tag at all, chances are that driver may get pulled over.
In addition, the enforcement will address behaviors likely to contribute to traffic collisions and injuries. For example, those who choose to speed or drive distracted risk being pulled over.
Drivers and passengers must be buckled up and children should be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat.
The goal of the campaign is to remind drivers of the importance of safe driving so that everyone can have a safe holiday season. The enforcement will be citywide.
