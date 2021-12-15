MPD:LAND DEAL GOES SOUTH; POTENTIAL BUYER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A land deal goes way wrong-according to Mobile Police-leaving a potential buyer with a gun stuck in his face.

This is 47 year old Dominique Thornton. According to investigators, last month, Thornton met a guy interested in buying property from him, at a location near Cottage Hill and Pleasant Valley. But negotiations fell apart, and the other guy started to walk away. That's when police say Thornton made the guy an offer he couldn't refuse: demanding any money he had, while holding him at gunpoint. The victim gave up the cash, and Thornton left the scene. Mobile Police reminding anyone who is transacting a private deal over anything from jewelry, to cell phones, to property, go to safe place to meet potential buyers and sellers. A couple of examples: a bank, an attorney's office, or even a police station.

Dominique Thornton has a long criminal record, and is now wanted for First Degree Robbery. Thornton is 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. If you have seen him, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.