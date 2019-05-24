Mobile Police needs the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects that were involved in a burglary that took place at Epic Shipbuilding located at 600 Dunlap Drive.
The victim stated that for the past few weeks, a person or persons were removing copper wiring from the location. A male and unknown female were seen in surveillance videos at the location removing items.
If anyone knows the identity of the these two are asked to call (251)208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.
