MPD: Looking for Man Who Choked Out Girlfriend

Mobile Police investigators need your help trying to find a serial domestic violence suspect. They say 48 year old Elmore Kimbrough has multiple arrests for domestic violence, and he seems to just lose control when he's with a female.
Last week, police say Kimbrough was arguing with his girlfriend when it suddenly escalated into him choking her. She passed out, but awoke to see Kimbrough beating her juvenile son, according to investigators.. She managed to pull him off the boy, and Kimbrough left the scene. Now, MPD wants him off the streets.
Kimbrough is 6 feet tall, weighing 238 pounds. If you have seen him, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember-when you call with information-you don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.