Mobile Police released new video of 2 men they believe are partly responsible for the murder of Sam Wilson III in June.
Samuel Wilson was gunned down in cold-blood after finding someone breaking into his wife's car in front of their home.
About three weeks after the killing, police arrested 24-year-old Seth Bowick and identified him as the suspected gunman. He's charged with murder. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuesday, Bowick didn't act alone.
"They're seen in other videos together. So that gives us the premise that they were acting in concert with one another. So the goal is to get these individuals in. And again on the morning that the Spring Grove homicide occurred, we believe that Mr. Bowick had accomplices based off what was seen on other videos or on other burglaries that had occurred in the area," Chief Battiste explained.
To make matters worse, Chief Battiste said the two individuals shown on video are still committing crimes.
"It's our concern that these individuals haven't stopped their criminal behavior since the death, the homicide on Spring Grove," Battiste explained. "We believe that they may still actively be engaged in committing burglaries which means that there's a chance that they can be confronted by someone and another homicide can occur as a result of it."
Bowick is still in Metro Jail facing that murder charge. His case was bound over to a grand jury.
Chief Battiste said Governor Kay Ivey's office has given $5,000 to help in this case. Any one with information that could help police identify the two men in the video is asked to call Mobile Police at (251) 208-1700.
