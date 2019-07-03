MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 18-year-old Kameron Jamal Hatcher.
Police say Hatcher was on a 24-hour release from Pathway Detention Center when he walked away from his residence in the 1300 block of Jessie Street on Saturday.
Hatcher has been reported missing by his mother, according to police. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white t-shirt with a blue bag. He will possibly be on foot, as he does not have a vehicle.
Hatcher will have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Baldwin County and is believed to be in the Mobile area, police say.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to notify the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
