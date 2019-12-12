The homicide investigations of 11 victims remain open and police say these cases needs more leads to make an arrest.
The Mobile Police Department is leaning to the community to help provide any information, no matter how small, to help further these investigations.
So far this year, Mobile has had 36 homicides. Although violent crime in most categories has continued to trend down, the homicide count is up compared to last year’s 28 homicides.
A $5,000 cash reward is being offered on each case for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the victim’s death.
Here is a list of the unsolved homicide cases. To report a tip to police, call 251-208-7211 or send a tip online at mobilepd.org/crimetip.
Victim: Cornelius Taylor, 41
Victim: Nelson Bedgood, 37
On Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 400 block of Claude Harris Drive. They found both victims shot to death inside the residence.
Victim: Willie Freeman, 37
On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:43 p.m., an unknown subject shot the victim while he was standing on the front porch of a residence located in the 1500 block of Colgin Street.
Victim: Tycorey Crawford, 18
On Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:39 p.m., the victim was sitting inside his residence when an unknown subject fired multiple shots into the front window striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Victim: Robert Posey Jr., 48
On Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7 p.m., the victim was sitting inside a vehicle with a friend when an unknown subject fired multiple shots into the vehicle striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Adrian Demond Portis, 39
On Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:21 p.m., the victim’s body was found floating in the water at the Dog River Waterway behind 1554 West Martin Drive. The victim was last seen on Friday May 10, 2019. An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide.
Victim: Samuel Wilson III, 31
On Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:50 a.m., a neighbor of the victim observed the victim lying on the ground and called 911 to report it. Officers arrived at the location and found that the victim had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Darius Seltzer, 41
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:07 p.m., officers responded to Serenity Apartments, 557 Azalea Road, in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Carlos Dallas, 32
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:29 p.m., the victim was standing in the front yard of a residence located in the 200 block of Laurel Drive. An unknown subject fired multiple times striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injury.
Victim: Matthew Wiser, 39
On Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 3:35 p.m., USA PD responded to the victim’s residence located at the 5400 block of Gaillard Road in reference to him not showing up for work. The victim was a professor at the University Of South Alabama. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased inside his residence.
Victim: Ricardo Parker, 39
On Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 3:38 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Union Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been shot and died as a result of his injury.
