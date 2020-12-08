MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have made an arrest in a case where they say three men posted a video of themselves, "making fun" of an unresponsive female victim. Police say the men also stole from the victim.
According to authorities, the incident happened on Sunday, December 6. They say officers responded to the Brothers Food Mart, 2700 Pleasant Valley Road, in reference to one down inside of a vehicle.
Officers were advised that three male subjects approached the vehicle, one identified as 23-year-old Otha Lee Shamburger.
Police say the subjects made a Facebook video making fun of the victim in her unresponsive state and unlawfully entered and stole items from her vehicle.
Medical was eventually called for the victim who was transported to the hospital where she received treatment. She is currently in stable condition.
